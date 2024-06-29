Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

