Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
