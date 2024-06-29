William Blair Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

