WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.8 %

WSC stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

