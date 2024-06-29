Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $22.67 on Friday. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.