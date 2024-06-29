WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.29

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 46513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,682,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,980 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,312,000 after buying an additional 1,495,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,743,000 after buying an additional 621,546 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

