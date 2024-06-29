Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,463,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Wise has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

