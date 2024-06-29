Wladimir Hogenhuis Purchases 4,815 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,982.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $155,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rezolute Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.