Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 142.1% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $165.80 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.2318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

