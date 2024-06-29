Woodward, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

