Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 332.8 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $23.64 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

