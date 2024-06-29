Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 332.8 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $23.64 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
