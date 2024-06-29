Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

