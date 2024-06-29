Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

