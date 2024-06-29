Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Worthington Steel Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WS
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.