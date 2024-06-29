Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $33.19. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 35,159 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

