WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in June

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

