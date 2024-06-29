WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in June

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
About WuXi AppTec
