Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.