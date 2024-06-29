XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
XBP Europe Stock Down 22.6 %
XBPEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. XBP Europe has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
XBP Europe Company Profile
