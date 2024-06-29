Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 614.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xcelerate stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

