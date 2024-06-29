Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.