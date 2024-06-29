Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.10.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

