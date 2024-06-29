Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.10.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.