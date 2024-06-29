Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
YERBF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
