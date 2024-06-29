Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

