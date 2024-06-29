YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $21.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 174,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 143,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

