Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yubo International Biotech Price Performance

Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

