Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Price Performance
Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Yubo International Biotech
