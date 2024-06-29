Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Down 6.9%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 72,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.