Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.