Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.