Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

DB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

