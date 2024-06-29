Zacks Research Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

