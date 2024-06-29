Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

