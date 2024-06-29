Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.