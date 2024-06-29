Zacks Research Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

CBSH stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after buying an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after buying an additional 155,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

