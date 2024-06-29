Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.74. Zalando has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

