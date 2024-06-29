Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $308.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

