Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

