Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.