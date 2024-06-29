ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 0.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,245,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,473,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

