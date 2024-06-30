100 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 266,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

VMC opened at $248.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $249.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

