10,536 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOIL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

Shares of BOIL stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

