1,532 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,911,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 58,311 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

