180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 13,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,823.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,356.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,860 shares of company stock valued at $202,074. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.