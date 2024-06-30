4,380 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $106.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

