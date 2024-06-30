48,165 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.35% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 217,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,628.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DUST stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

