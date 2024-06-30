70,880 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

