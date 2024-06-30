AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $171.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.