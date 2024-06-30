Adam K. Peterson Buys 23,500 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,345.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,836,737.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.10 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

