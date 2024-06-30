Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.13

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 49351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

