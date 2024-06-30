Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANNSF opened at $201.21 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $201.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

