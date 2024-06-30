Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

