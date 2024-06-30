Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASTL opened at C$9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.16. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$13.54.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.