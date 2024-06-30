Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,322,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $8,936,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,266,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 791,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

